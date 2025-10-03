Malawians have expressed a strong preference for Nigerian singer Burna Boy to perform in the country, outpacing interest in fellow artists Davido and Jamaican star Vybz Kartel. This trend surfaced after internationally recognized Malawian artist Tay Grin solicited public opinion on Facebook, listing the three artists and inviting Malawians to weigh in.

As a result, the post attracted over 20,000 comments, with many netizes endorsing Burna, also known as “African Giant,” for his energetic performances and ability to connect with the audience.

One netizen noted, “Burna Boy is in top form… I believe he qualifies to perform in Malawi.”

Consequently, many fans feel that Burna Boy’s presence would be the highlight of the event, adding an extra layer of excitement to the entertainment scene.

Furthermore, an analysis of the comments reveals a significant female preference for Burna, while Kartel ranks second, particularly among male respondents.

Notably, the buzz around Burna Boy is like a wildfire, swiftly spreading among fans who are looking forward to his performance in Malawi, the southeastern African nation.

In addition, according to Africa Facts Zone, a verified online news platform, Burna Boy was recently paid $988,000 to perform in Kenya on March 1.

For his shows, organizers typically provide a private jet for his team, five-star hotel accommodations stocked with drinks and fresh fruits, as well as an exclusive smoking chamber.

Given these requirements, it seems highly likely that Tay Grin can secure Burna for a performance in Malawi, especially after successfully booking Wizkid last month, whose demands closely align with those of Burna Boy, thus minimizing the risk of miscalculations.