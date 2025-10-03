Malawi’s Ministry of Health has received a crucial boost in its fight against Mpox following the donation of essential laboratory equipment to enhance surveillance and diagnosis across the country.

The development was confirmed by Lillian Chunda, Chief of Health Services for Technical, who emphasized the importance of early detection in controlling the spread of the virus.

Speaking during the handover, Chunda noted that the new diagnostic tools would enable quick identification of Mpox cases from border to border, from Chitipa in the north to Nsanje in the south.

She expressed optimism that the equipment would support the Ministry’s efforts to curb imported cases and manage local transmission efficiently.

Chunda also highlighted that while Malawi currently has over 100 confirmed Mpox cases, most are mild and being managed at the community level.

Severe cases remain rare, and the Ministry has issued guidelines for both community-based and clinical management of patients to ensure effective care and containment.

On vaccination efforts, Chunda revealed that the country is in the final stages of health worker training before rolling out targeted immunisation.

The vaccine will not be deployed nationwide, but rather in high-risk districts and among vulnerable groups most likely to develop severe illness. Rollout is expected to begin by mid-November.

World Health Organization (WHO) Malawi Representative, Neema Kimambo, reaffirmed the agency’s long-standing partnership with Malawi’s health authorities, saying preparations began even before the country reported its first Mpox case. WHO has supported the development of national guidelines, surveillance systems, and community education tools.

Kimambo also noted the importance of outreach, especially in hotspot areas like Lilongwe, where most cases have been reported. Community engagement has played a key role in encouraging symptomatic individuals to seek medical care, helping reduce transmission and improve tracking.

As of now, Malawi has registered 127 Mpox cases, with only two identified as imported, one from Tanzania and another from an undisclosed country.

While the origin of early local cases remains unclear, health officials believe sustained awareness and robust surveillance will continue to limit the virus’s spread.