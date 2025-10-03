Abida Sidik Mia, former Minister of Water and Sanitation and outgoing Member of Parliament (MP) for Chikwawa Nkombezi, has called for peace and harmony in Constituencies following the election results urging Malawians to focus on development and reject “cheap propaganda” that hinders progress.

Speaking with Malawi24, Mia emphasized the need for cooperation between winning and losing members of parliament, regardless of party affiliations, in order to drive development in their constituencies.

She denied publicized stories of her dismantling an ESCOM transformer in her constituency due to a lost parliamentary seat, attributing the false claims to political enemies seeking to damage her reputation.

She clarified that ESCOM swapped the transformer due to a fault and that she has no authority to interfere with their operations as some are claiming.

She reaffirmed her passion for serving the people of Chikwawa Nkombezi and her dedication to delivering community development projects, such as schools, clinics, and clean water initiatives among others.

The former MP stated that developments which have been done like a built mortuary at Ngabu hospital, provision of ambulances and medical officers’ houses at Therere clinic, development of Saopa under-five clinic among many developments can not be erased by cheap propaganda

Mia appealed to the public to prioritize the country’s progress, regardless of election outcomes, and work towards the betterment of Malawi.