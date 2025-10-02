Blantyre, October 2 – Walter Nyamilandu Manda, the former president of the Football Association of Malawi (FAM), has officially transitioned from sports administration to national politics by winning the parliamentary seat for Nsanje South West Constituency.

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) concluded the announcement of results from the September 16 general elections on Tuesday.

Running as an independent candidate, Nyamilandu garnered 6,328 votes, securing his place in the National Assembly.

His election marks a significant milestone, as the accomplished football administrator prepares to apply his decades of leadership experience to legislative duties.

Justice Annabel Mtalimanja, Chairperson of MEC, affirmed that the 2025 parliamentary elections were conducted transparently and fairly.

She stated that the results accurately reflect the will of the electorate.

“The Commission, having thoroughly reviewed all complaints submitted during the parliamentary elections, declares the elections free and fair, and confirms that the results represent the true will of the people of the respective constituencies,” Mtalimanja explained.

Sports analyst Emmanuel Harry praised Nyamilandu’s move, highlighting the potential impact on football development in Malawi.

“Nyamilandu has vast experience, having led FAM for many years,” Harry said.

He added, “His entry into Parliament presents an opportunity to tackle long-standing challenges in local football, and should he receive a ministerial portfolio in sports, he has the capacity to transform the sector.”

Harry also noted that Nyamilandu’s recognition by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) positions him to advance football development to international standards.

According to election results from Nsanje District Council, independent candidates won three of the five constituencies.

The remaining two seats went to candidates from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Nyamilandu’s move into Parliament is being viewed as a bridge between sports leadership and political governance, offering hope for policies that strengthen youth programs, community sports, and national football infrastructure.

Analysts suggest his presence in the legislative arena could also enhance Malawi’s influence in regional football affairs while addressing broader issues affecting sports, youth development, and community engagement.