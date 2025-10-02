As Malawi continues to search for solutions to unlock faster economic growth, expectations are high ahead of this year’s Economics Association of Malawi (ECAMA) Annual Conference, which has been backed by a K6 million sponsorship from Press Corporation plc (PCL).

The conference, scheduled for October 30 and 31, 2025, is regarded as one of the nation’s most important spaces for dialogue, where policymakers, economists, business leaders, academics, and development partners come together to discuss strategies for accelerating Malawi’s economic transformation.

Speaking on the support, PCL Corporate Affairs Manager, Rehanna Rice, said the company views the gathering as a critical opportunity for collaboration.

“At Press, we believe that sustainable economic growth requires strong collaboration between the private sector, government, and development partners. Supporting ECAMA allows us to contribute meaningfully to policy dialogue while showcasing how our group of companies is investing in Malawi’s economic transformation. We are proud to stand alongside ECAMA in driving these important conversations,” Rice said.

ECAMA President, Dr. Bertha Bangara Chikadza, welcomed the partnership, describing it as an affirmation of the private sector’s commitment to national progress.

“We are delighted to receive this support from Press Corporation plc, one of Malawi’s leading conglomerates. Their partnership demonstrates the vital role the private sector plays in shaping and supporting the economic transformation agenda. This year’s conference provides a unique opportunity to collectively design solutions for Malawi’s future, and such support ensures that these conversations are impactful,” said Chikadza.

The conference is expected to attract delegates from across Malawi and beyond, including government officials, economists, civil society leaders, development partners, and private sector executives.