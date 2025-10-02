Two Nigerian nationals and a Congolese man have been arrested in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe, on charges of immigration fraud after allegedly entering the country illegally and attempting to obtain Malawian passports using forged identity documents.

Police identified the suspects as Steve Leader Tsamala, 36, from the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Nigerians Bobby Alex Amaliri, 43, and John Osita Nwogbo, 43. The three men, who are believed to reside in South Africa, were found in possession of newly issued Malawian national IDs and certificates falsely declaring them citizens. Investigators say they travelled to Malawi in order to acquire Malawian passports, which would improve their job prospects in the region.

“I can confirm that we have arrested three foreign nationals, one Congolese and two Nigerians based in South Africa, for illegal entry, forgery, and obtaining registration by false pretences,” said Inspector Hastings Chigalu, spokesperson for Lilongwe Police.

Detectives believe the suspects were aided by a Malawian man, identified only as Ishmael, who is currently being pursued. The arrests have raised concerns of a broader scheme involving officials in homeland security, particularly within the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services.

The three suspects are expected to appear in court to face charges of illegal entry, forgery, and obtaining registration by false pretences. Police say investigations into possible accomplices within the immigration system to burst out the syndicate are ongoing.