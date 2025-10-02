Malawian gospel artist Kelvin Sings has released a new single titled Jehovah, an upbeat afro-gospel track that celebrates faith and joy.

The release follows the success of his previous hit Chimwemwe, which gained popularity among local and international audiences. Produced by Trappy Beats, Jehovah combines energetic afro rhythms with Kelvin’s soulful vocals to create a sound that blends contemporary gospel with traditional praise elements.

Speaking during the launch, Kelvin described the song as a celebration of God’s goodness. “Jehovah is a vibe, a celebration, and a praise break for every believer to confess our love for God,” he said. “He has done so much for me personally, and I know that to be true for many others.”

The single is currently available on all major digital streaming platforms and comes ahead of Kelvin’s forthcoming album, which he says will continue his journey of faith through music.

Kelvin Sings, known for tracks such as Lion and Chimwemwe, has built a reputation for crafting worship music that blends authenticity with contemporary gospel influences. His upcoming album is expected to further solidify his role in shaping Malawi’s modern gospel scene.