The death of eight people in a mine collapse at Kasalika Village in Kasungu has reignited urgent calls for reforms in Malawi’s mining sector, with campaigners stressing that lives should not continue to be lost in the search for survival.

The tragedy, which happened on Tuesday morning when the upper wall of the pit gave way, also left five others injured and plunged the community into mourning. Villagers said the victims, most of them young men, had turned to mining because farming no longer provides enough to sustain their families.

Natural Resources Justice Network (NRJN) National Coordinator Kennedy Rashid, who visited the site, described the accident as a painful reminder that Malawi is “nursing a very dangerous precedent” that will continue to claim lives if left unchecked.

He called on the government to urgently reform the mining sector by formalizing small-scale mining.

“Illegal miners lack the capacity and technical know-how of mining. Government, through the mining and minerals regulatory authority, the ministry of mining, and the department of mines, should equip these people with technical abilities on how to do small-scale mining, especially on the type of mining they are doing, which is open-cast and underground mines,” said Rashid.

Rashid added that formalization would not only enhance safety but also ensure accountability, reduce corruption, and help the country earn more from its mineral resources.

He further emphasized the need for decentralization, saying councils should be allowed to set up mining desk officers who can directly support communities and curb illegal mining activities.

“Right now, it is hard for the mining regulatory authority, which is based in Lilongwe, to move across from Nsanje up to Chitipa. To move across all these districts is a very difficult task; it will require a lot of human resources,’’ he added.

Rashid noted that illegal mining continues to flourish because it offers more lucrative returns than seasonal farming, but warned that the price is being paid in lives. He urged the government to move with speed in formalizing and decentralizing the sector, saying only decisive action will prevent more families from suffering the same painful losses as those in Kasalika.