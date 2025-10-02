As Malawi settles into a new era under President-elect Peter Mutharika, the Malawi Police Service has redeployed officers who guarded state residences, sending many to new posts across the country while ushering in replacements to secure the nation’s palaces.

National Police Spokesperson Peter Kalaya confirmed the transfers to the local media, but described them as internal management decisions that he could not comment on in detail.

According to a police memo, most officers who had served under former president Lazarus Chakwera at state residences have been reassigned to different police stations and posts nationwide.

Notable changes include Senior Superintendent Alfred Bwanali, who has been moved from Sanjika Palace to CWR HQRS OPS-Office. Superintendent Blessings Gwangwa has been transferred from Kamuzu Palace to Namitete Police, while Superintendent Gloria Tembo is leaving Kamuzu Palace for Neno Police.

A smaller group will continue to provide security to the former head of state, while new officers are expected to take their places at the residences now occupied by Mutharika.

These developments come just weeks after Mutharika won the September 16 presidential election, defeating Chakwera with 56.8 percent of the vote against 33 percent.

Security analyst Sheriff Kaisi has told the local media that the redeployments should not come as a surprise, saying such transfers are normal during a transition of power.