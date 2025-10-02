Silver Strikers produced a clinical and composed performance at Nankhaka Stadium on Sunday, brushing aside defending champions Blue Eagles FC with a dominant 3-0 victory to book their spot in the FDH Bank Cup semifinals, exacting revenge after last season’s painful exit at the hands of the same opponent.

What began as a cagey and cautious affair quickly swung in favour of the bankers. After weathering early pressure, Silver Strikers found their breakthrough in the 37th minute when Nickson Mwase rose highest to nod home from Macdonald Lameck’s long throw-in, sending their supporters into raptures and shifting the momentum firmly in their favor.

The second half brought more intent and more quality from the Lilongwe giants. Just 12 minutes in, Ernest Petro latched onto a long ball from midfield and beat goalkeeper Elias Missi with a delicate chip to double the lead, showcasing both vision and composure under pressure.

Blue Eagles, despite flashes of resistance, were kept at bay by an outstanding performance from George Chikooka. The Silver Strikers goalkeeper made several key saves, including a sharp stop to deny Andrew Mapemba at the near post in the 76th minute.

The final blow came deep into stoppage time. Emmanuel Allan’s solo effort, weaving past defenders before calmly slotting home, put the result beyond doubt and sealed an afternoon remember for the Bankers.

This emphatic win not only knocks out the reigning champions but also sends a clear message to the rest of the field: Silver Strikers are on a mission, and they have their eyes firmly on the FDH Bank Cup crown.