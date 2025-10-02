The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has called on President-elect Arthur Peter Mutharika to declare a 30-day amnesty for individuals who plundered public resources during the outgoing administration.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday in Lilongwe, CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa, said the amnesty should give looters an opportunity to surrender cash and property without prosecution, while those who fail to comply must face legal action.

“Soon after taking oath of office, President Mutharika should give 30 days to those people that greedily helped themselves with public funds. This should include cash and property hidden within and outside the country that was procured.

“We implore government to consider forgiving those that will comply and take appropriate action against those that play difficult but end up being convicts,” Namiwa said.

To ensure compliance, the organization also proposed a currency change within 60 days, forcing hidden money back into the banking system or rendering it worthless.

“Government should give a 60-day ultimatum to all those that are keeping cash outside the banking system to deposit their money with the country’s commercial banks or render that money unusable at the expiry of 60 days, following the change of the country’s currency,” he added.

At the same time, CDEDI highlighted other priority areas for the incoming administration including the review and cancellation of all mining contracts signed under the Chakwera government, a fresh inquiry into the June 10, 2024 Chikangawa plane crash that killed Vice President Saulos Chilima and eight others.

The organization has also improved the incoming DPP government to restructure Salima Sugar Company Limited to ensure affordable sugar for Malawians, and the establishment of a high-level debt relief taskforce to lobby for foreign debt cancellation.

“Malawians deserve a serious government that does not only treat the vulnerable and marginalised with dignity but, also, a government of leaders they can trust,” Namiwa emphasized.

Namiwa stressed that these steps are crucial for the incoming DPP government to bring back sanity in public administration and win back Malawians’ trust.