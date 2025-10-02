Outspoken Malawi Congress Party (MCP) media team member, Dickson Kashoti, has claimed that arrogance and selfishness were key factors contributing to the downfall of the MCP-led administration.

He gave an example of the chaos surrounding passport issuance, where contracts were allegedly awarded to the president’s son, Nicky Chakwera, and other affiliates of the ruling family.

Kashoti alleged that the initial passport production contract was awarded to Nicky Chakwera, along with Vitumbiko Mumba and others.

He argued that the group lacked the experience and capacity to handle such a large-scale national project, suggesting the deal was secured primarily through political connections—a classic example of executive arrogance that undermined public trust.

He further accused the previous government of compounding the problem by awarding another controversial contract to Madrasa of India. According to Kashoti, Malawians continue to struggle to access passports efficiently.

He urged the newly elected Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-led administration to review and potentially terminate the arrangement, stressing that “Malawians deserve good service from the Immigration Department.”

However, some observers have questioned Kashoti’s sudden outspokenness, suggesting it may be influenced by the MCP’s loss of power. They wonder whether his revelations are motivated by genuine concern for the public or by ambitions to secure a role in the DPP-led administration.

The passport crisis in Malawi has long been marked by chronic shortages, lengthy delays, system breakdowns, and allegations of corruption, leaving thousands of applicants stranded for weeks or even months without travel documents.

Frequent suspensions of printing due to faulty machines, cyber-attacks, and shortages of booklets have worsened the situation, while exorbitant fees and reports of middlemen exploiting desperate applicants have fueled public frustration. The result has been a widespread loss of confidence in the Immigration Department, with many Malawians missing critical opportunities for travel, education, business, and medical treatment.

MCP leader Lazarus Chakwera lost to DPP candidate Arthur Peter Mutharika in the 16 September presidential elections.