Malawi’s September 16 election, which attracted a record 17 presidential candidates, has been hailed as a sign of the country’s democratic maturity, showing that more voices and choices can coexist without weakening the process.

In an interview with this publication, political commentator Wonderful Mkhutche said the crowded field enriched voter choice without undermining the election, even though the real contest was between President-elect Peter Mutharika of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Lazarus Chakwera of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

“The number of contestants explains our multiparty democracy. This provided the voter with options, despite many of the candidates not having a good chance to win the presidency. But as a multiparty democracy, we cannot stop those eligible and capable from contesting,” he said.

On concerns about vote fragmentation, Mkhutche said it depends on the election and was quick to stress that this election showed otherwise.

“This election showed that the many candidates did not fragment the vote since only two candidates were to lead the race. But in a situation where we have three or more strong candidates, the vote can be fragmented. But still, it provided the voter with democratic options,” he noted.

He further dismissed calls for reforms to limit participation, stressing that restricting entries would go against the spirit of multiparty politics.

“We should continue with what we are doing now. Our party system also allows for independent candidates, which is good on its own. If we gatekeep the presidential race, then we will end up in violation of the principles of multiparty democracy,” he argued.

On proposals to raise the K10 million nomination fee to deter many candidates, Mkhutche said the idea would not work, saying that already the current fee of K10 million is a lot of money, but still more candidates came forward to pay and contest. “Even if we double the amount, we will likely see the same,” he observed.

For Mkhutche, the lesson is clear: Malawi should embrace crowded races as proof of democratic growth, ensuring every eligible voice has a place on the ballot.