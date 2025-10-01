Renowned Malawian artist Tay Grin has called on Zambians to reciprocate the enthusiasm shown towards their music by offering Malawian artists the same opportunities.In

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, he emphasized, “Time has come for our Zambian brothers and sisters to give Malawian artists the same access we’ve always given theirs. True growth only happens when the doors swing both ways.”

Supporting Tay Grin’s remarks, fellow Malawian hip hop artist Gwamba engaged with a netizen questioning whether Malawian music resonates with Zambians.

He countered with a thought-provoking question: “If not, then why do Zambian artists feature Malawian artists?”

This conversation sparked mixed reactions, including critical comments from some Zambian users. One user even asked, “Why does Malawi like forcing itself on Zambia?”

In response to this skepticism, Tay Grin clarified, “You guys need to know that Zambian artists would never feature us if they didn’t need us, just as we feature them. But, we book them; do they? Don’t be arrogant, think about it.”

Over the years, Malawians have supported Zambian performers by providing platforms for them to showcase their talent at major events.

Since the early 2000s, entertainment hubs in Malawi have embraced a diverse range of African music, with Zambian artists like K. Millian and The Third among others enriching the musical landscape.

This cultural exchange highlights Malawi’s identity as “The Warm Heart of Africa,” where the music scene flows like a river, nourished by its many tributaries.

Given the strong diplomatic relationship between Malawi and Zambia, Tay Grin’s sentiments underscore the importance of mutual support to create a win-win situation for artists in both countries.

This collaboration extends to event organizers, fostering camaraderie and shared success. Recently, Zambian artist Yo Maps performed in three major cities in Malawi, while others, like Dalisoul and B1, participated in a political propaganda song, showcasing Malawi’s support for Zambian artists.

In conclusion, as Tay Grin wisely noted, “Let’s not let our differences be the elephant in the room.”