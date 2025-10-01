The Shine Relief Trust in Zomba District has launched a project aimed at improving the sanitation of toilets in primary schools, especially government schools, to protect learners from diseases caused by poor hygiene.

The organization has also donated shoes to vulnerable learners to help them use the toilets while wearing proper footwear.

Through its youth-led project called; “Empowering Young Minds.” Shine Relief Trust will carry out this initiative in government primary schools in Zomba. The project is being supported by Shine Relief New Zealand.

Speaking during the launch of the project, which took place at Mwanje Primary School, the Programs Manager for Shine Relief Trust, Temwa Zidana, said the organization decided to start a program where young people from the organization would clean and disinfect school toilets.

Zidana said this was in response to the observation that many learners use unhygienic toilets, putting them at risk of contracting diarrheal diseases.

She stated that the project will continue to expand to more schools, with youth volunteers cleaning the toilets and disinfecting them with chlorine to ensure that government school toilets are kept sanitary.

“As youth from Shine Relief Trust, we will make sure that school toilets are well-maintained, and learners have access to clean and safe learning environments,” she said.

During the event, Shine Relief Trust also planted fruit trees (mango) in collaboration with the Wildlife and Environmental Society of Malawi (WESM) to promote environmental conservation.

Also speaking at the event, the head teacher of Mwanje Primary School, Harold Phambala, expressed gratitude to Shine Relief Trust for taking care of the school toilets and for donating cleaning tools, chlorine, brushes, and shoes to vulnerable learners.

He said these efforts will help prevent the spread of diarrheal diseases among learners.

Phambala gave a message of appreciation to those who are financially supporting Shine Relief Trust in carrying out this important work.

Village Headman Chilambe, who joined in cleaning the school toilets, said that as a traditional leader, he saw it as wise to participate in the initiative to set a good example for the people in his area.