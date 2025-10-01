Preparations for the much-anticipated inauguration ceremony are currently underway at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre ahead of the main event scheduled for Saturday, 4th October 2025.

The stadium, which has hosted several high-profile national occasions in the past, is once again being readied to welcome thousands of Malawians and dignitaries who are expected to witness the swearing-in of President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika.

Various sub-committees from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), working hand in hand with alliance partners, have intensified their coordination efforts to ensure that every aspect of the event meets both logistical and ceremonial requirements.

These committees are holding a series of meetings with the government’s Department of Public Events, focusing on harmonizing security, protocol, entertainment, and seating arrangements for local and international guests.

Officials involved in the preparations have emphasized the importance of collaboration and precision, stressing that the inauguration marks not only a political milestone but also a national moment of unity and pride.

The detailed planning underscores the significance of the ceremony, which will formally usher in Mutharika’s leadership following his victory in the September 16 elections.

As Saturday approaches, anticipation continues to build across the country, with citizens awaiting the historic occasion that will signal a new chapter for Malawi under the DPP-led administration.