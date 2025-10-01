Malawi’s NBS Bank Plc has secured a $100 million trade finance facility from the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) to strengthen its ability to fund critical imports and expand support for local businesses.

The agreement was signed during the Intra-African Trade Fair 2025 in Algiers by Afreximbank Executive Vice President Haytham El Maayergi and NBS Bank Chief Executive Officer Temwani Simwaka.

The credit line, provided under Afreximbank’s Trade Facilitation Programme (AFTRAF), will support imports of fertiliser, pharmaceuticals and fuel, and is one of the largest facilities of its kind extended to a Malawian bank, Afreximbank said.

“This $100 million facility demonstrates Afreximbank’s commitment to supporting Malawi’s trade aspirations,” El Maayergi said, adding that it would strengthen NBS Bank’s capacity to meet growing demand for trade finance.

The AFTRAF programme is designed to enhance confidence in African financial institutions by improving correspondent banking relationships, providing trade guarantees and supporting cross-border transactions.

The Intra-African Trade Fair, held from Sept. 4–10, drew more than 112,000 visitors from 132 countries and recorded $48.3 billion in trade and investment deals, according to the organisers.

Organised by African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), African Union Commission (AUC) and African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) is intended to provide a unique platform for facilitating trade and investment information exchange in support of increased intra-African trade and investment, especially in the context of implementing the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

The Fair brings together continental and global players to showcase and exhibit their goods and services and to explore business and investment opportunities in the continent. It also provides a platform to share trade, investment and market information with stakeholders.