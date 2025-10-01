Communities around Mzimba Boma have expressed satisfaction with the professionalism demonstrated by police officers during the campaign period, on polling day, and in the days that followed the elections.

The newly elected Member of Parliament (MP) for Mzimba Perekezi Constituency, Fikani Ulunji Nyirenda, praised the Malawi Police Service in Mzimba for their impartiality and timely response to political activities.

Nyirenda: I will continue working with the police.

“I would like to commend the police, through the Officer-in-Charge, ACP Brighton Mwase, for accommodating everyone regardless of political affiliation. Whenever I needed their support, the police were always available,” Said Nyirenda.

He further noted that the conduct of the police contributed to peace and order, ensuring that political campaigns and election-related activities were carried out without major disturbances.

Community leaders and residents echoed Nyirenda’s sentiments, pointing out that officers maintained neutrality and treated all political parties equally. They emphasized that such professionalism fosters trust between law enforcement and the public, particularly during politically sensitive periods.

Nyirenda pledged to continue working closely with law enforcement to ensure the safety and security of his constituency, while urging the police to uphold the same standards in future political processes.

Executive Director of the Mzimba Youth Organization (MYO), Rev. Moses Nkhana, described the elections as largely peaceful, attributing this to the collaborative efforts of security agencies, political parties, and community members.

Speaking to Malawi24 on the matter, Mzimba Police Station Officer-in-Charge ACP Brighton Mwase expressed delight at the community’s positive feedback.

“We are very happy, as police officers, to receive such sentiments from the community. This gives us motivation to continue working hard so that security remains strong,” Said Mwase.