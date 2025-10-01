High expectations surround the launch of the Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS) Research Dissemination Conference today, as it promises to improve the health and livelihoods of Malawians.

The conference, running from October 1 to 3 and themed “Multidisciplinary Research: Key to Economic Development,” will bring together academics, policymakers, development partners, and the public.

Experts say it will have tangible impacts, highlighting how KUHeS research is already delivering innovations such as new vaccines and health monitoring systems, helping people stay healthier, supporting stronger families, and boosting productivity across farms, businesses, and industries.

Discussions will also explore how evidence-based research can influence policy, improve clinical practice, and drive behaviour change, while creating jobs and generating foreign exchange, all central to Malawi 2063’s human capital development goals.

Backing this effort, National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has donated K10 million towards the conference. Speaking at the cheque handover, NBM plc Account Relationship Manager in Corporate Banking, Rachel Chirambo, said the Bank was proud to be associated with research that drives national and continental development.

“NBM plc’s interest is to support the development of the country. The research being conducted by KUHeS produces results that improve the well-being of the population. They are developing innovations such as new vaccines and health monitoring systems, all of which contribute to a healthier nation.

“Research dissemination also speaks to the Africa Agenda 2063 as well as Malawi Vision 2063, as the studies tackle practical issues that affect Malawi as a whole,” said Chirambo.

KUHeS Associate Professor Benjamin Kumwenda welcomed the donation, noting that research is costly and relies on strong partnerships. “This support helps us reach the public with our findings. The conference will show how research contributes to healthier communities, economic growth, and employment opportunities,” he said.