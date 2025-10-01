Human resource experts have warned that Malawi risks being left behind if organizations fail to adapt to rapid changes in the workplace brought by artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and a multi-generational workforce.

Willy Nkhoma, Executive Director of the Institute of People Management Malawi (IPMM), said the challenge is no longer about whether technology will disrupt jobs, but how companies choose to respond.

“We are embracing technology, but we are also reducing the labour force by downsizing and upskilling and multi-skilling workers so they remain employable and productive. If organizations don’t act now, many workers could be left behind,” Nkhoma cautioned.

He added that today’s workplace demands a new approach to people management, one that accommodates both older professionals and younger generations, including Gen Zs, who may bring different styles but are equally capable of delivering results.

Linda Poya, General Manager of Mthunzi Funeral Services Company, a subsidiary of Old Mutual Malawi, stressed that the future of work will look very different from today.

“Some roles we know now may disappear within the next 10 years. Organizations that do not prepare themselves for such changes risk being overtaken by those that do. Re-imaging human resources is no longer optional, it’s survival,” she warned.

Meanwhile, Old Mutual Malawi has backed IPMM with a K5 million sponsorship toward its Annual Conference, slated for October 23 to 25, 2025, in Mangochi, under the theme “HR Re-imagined: Shaping the Future of Work.”

Poya believes discussions at the conference will move beyond theory and focus on equipping companies with strategies to re-image human resources, embrace technology responsibly, and create workplaces that balance employee well-being with productivity.

Nkhoma thanked the company for the gesture and said preparations are well advanced, with over 300 participants already confirmed out of the 500 expected.