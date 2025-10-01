Football fans are in for a thriller this Thursday as defending FDH Bank Cup champions Blue Eagles FC host rivals Silver Strikers at Nankhaka Stadium in a highly anticipated quarterfinal showdown.

The fixture reignites one of Malawi’s most intense football rivalries, with both sides eyeing a place in the semifinals, and more than just silverware is at stake.

“When Blue Eagles and Silver Strikers meet, it’s always a cracker,” said Blue Eagles head coach Deklek Msakakuona. “We’re ready, and our focus is clear, to win. We know Silver will come at us hard, especially after we knocked them out last season. But we’re prepared.”

The Eagles will go into the match with a near full-strength squad, with only James Stambuli ruled out due to injury. As reigning champions, they will be under pressure to defend their title, while also fending off a hungry Silver Strikers side seeking redemption.

Silver Strikers head coach Peter Mgangira believes his team is well-positioned to turn the tables this time.

“The boys are sharp, and training has been great. Last year’s loss to Blue Eagles is still fresh, and that’s a big motivation,” Mgangira said. “We’re not just playing for a place in the semifinals, we’re playing for pride, for bragging rights. We’re from the same city.”

Silver Strikers are boosted by the return of key players, including Chikondi Kamanga, offering Mgangira more depth in his selection.

With both sides confident and well-prepared, Thursday’s clash promises fireworks as Lilongwe’s two football giants go head-to-head, not just for a spot in the next round, but for city dominance and the glory that comes with it.