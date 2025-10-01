The newly-appointed Officer-in-Charge for Balaka Police Station, Assistant Commissioner of Police Mac Donald Khalira, has urged people in the district to report any officer who demands money for bail, emphasizing that police bail remains free in accordance with the law.

Khalira, who has replaced Assistant Commissioner of Police Dan Sauteni—transferred to Phalombe Police Station in a similar capacity—made the remarks during an interface meeting with Balaka-based journalists drawn from various media houses.

He pledged to strengthen professionalism among officers under his command, stressing that they will continue to uphold discipline and adhere to a strict code of conduct. He added that officers are working within the framework of the law and are being equipped with the necessary resources to effectively deliver on their mandate of maintaining security and justice for all.

Khalira also underlined the importance of stakeholder engagement in policing, noting that law enforcement cannot succeed in isolation.

“We believe that policing is a shared responsibility and that is the reason we are involving members of the media, community members, and other partners in our work,” he said.

As part of this initiative, Khalira said Balaka Police has already established community policing forums in villages, providing a platform for collaboration between law enforcers and the public in addressing security concerns.

Meanwhile, he expressed optimism that with professionalism, adequate resources, and strong partnerships with the community, Balaka Police will achieve its goal of creating a safer district for all.