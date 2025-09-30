Police in Zomba have arrested a 35-year-old woman for stealing a two-day-old child at Zomba Central Hospital.

Public Relations Officer for Zomba Police Station, Inspector Patricia Sipiliano, has confirmed the arrest of a 35-year-old woman.

Inspector Sipiliano has told Malawi24 that the suspect has been identified as Jesse Mkondira who comes from Liwonde village in the area of Traditional Authority Mlumbe in the district.

It is reported that on 21 September 2025, Miss Yasintha Robert was admitted to Zomba Central Hospital, where she delivered a baby boy. The suspect entered and posed as a postnatal patient before striking up a conversation with the complainant.

Upon waking up on 22 September, Robert discovered that both the suspect and her newborn baby were missing.

The matter was reported to Zomba Police Station and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) launched an investigation, leading to the suspect’s arrest and the baby’s recovery in Chilimba, Blantyre.

The suspect is expected to be taken to court soon to answer a charge of child theft.