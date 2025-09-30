Newly recruited teachers under the Blantyre Urban District Council have raised alarm over what they describe as intimidation from Human Resource Manager Alison Kalagho, following concerns about delayed salary payments.

In a WhatsApp message seen by this publication, Kalagho, using the name “Mr. Kaphuka”, allegedly warned the teachers against speaking to the media, stating:

“We have learnt with regret that there are few individuals amidst the group who are taking issues to media houses. This behavior is unacceptable in government. Once spotted is likely to face the law.”

The teachers, who were recruited on September 3 and 4, say they were informed they would not receive their salaries for September, unlike colleagues in other districts who have reportedly already been paid.

One teacher, speaking on condition of anonymity, expressed frustration over the inconsistency:

“We are 689 newly recruited teachers under Blantyre Urban District Council. We were told we will only start getting paid in October, and that our September salaries will be claimed as arrears. Meanwhile, other district councils have already paid their teachers or assured them of payment. Why is Blantyre Urban treating us differently?”

The group is calling for urgent clarity and intervention to ensure their financial well-being, stating that the current uncertainty is creating unnecessary hardship and anxiety.