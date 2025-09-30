A 42-year-old Chinese National has died in a tragic industrial accident after being pulled into a milling machine at Ng’onga hills in Balaka District where Portland Cement Limited is constructing a cement production factory.

Balaka Police station publicist, inspector Gladson M’bumpha has confirmed the development and has since identified the deceased as Zeng Yuxin.

According to M’bumpha, the deceased met his fate on Monday, September 29, 2025, around 3:00 p.m. when the machine’s air pressure sucked him in while it was in operation.

He further revealed that at the time of the accident, Yuxin had been assigned earlier that morning, at around 6 o’clock in the morning to place safety stickers at the milling machine site while the plant was undergoing testing. It is reported that during the task, he was unexpectedly drawn into the machine by the force of its air pressure.

His Colleagues became suspicious after repeated calls to his phone went unanswered around 9:00 a.m. A search was conducted, including at their Chinese restaurant, but he was not found. Management later reviewed CCTV footage in the control room, which revealed the horrifying incident.

The machine was immediately shut down, and Yuxin’s body was recovered from the site. He was confirmed dead and moved to the company’s cold room.

Police has yet to make further communications on the matter.