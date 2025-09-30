On Sunday, entrepreneur and social media influencer Kondwani Kachamba criticized prophets, including Austin Liabunya, for their inaccurate prophecies regarding the recent elections on September 16.

Liabunya had claimed that MCP candidate Lazarus Chakwera would win, but Peter Mutharika of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) achieved a significant victory, proving that not all that glitters is gold.

Kachamba shared a video debunking Liabunya’s prophecy, labeling it as merely a “prediction” and asserting that it was not a divine message.

He advised individuals to remain vigilant against such prophets, warning that some people are snakes in the grass.

In response, Liabunya dismissed Kachamba as a content creator seeking attention, calling his comments “fake.”

“Can someone tell these content creators that the person you’re fighting doesn’t get moved an inch by the noises of rats?” he stated.

Liabunya further warned Kachamba of potential consequences, suggesting he might face attacks, loss, and betrayal, as revealed to him in prophecy.

In a previous statement on June 25, 2020, Liabunya claimed that Peter Mutharika’s inability to retain the presidential seat in a re-run was a “blessing in disguise,” as he could have faced a situation similar to his brother, Bingu wa Mutharika, who died while in office.