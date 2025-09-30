President-Elect Arthur Peter Mutharika has warned against corruption and irregular decision-making in government as the country transitions to a new administration.

In a statement released by his spokesperson, Shadric Namalomba, Mutharika expressed concern over reports that some officials are using the transition period to push through questionable contracts and payments, as well as engage in irregular promotions, recruitments, and transfers.

“The conduct of such officials is not only unpatriotic but also a serious breach of the law,” the statement reads.

Mutharika reiterated a stern warning he had earlier issued at his Nyambadwe Residence in Blantyre, stressing that such practices would not be tolerated.

“To those public servants involved in these illicit activities, I send a clear message: cease immediately. Anyone found involved will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” he cautioned.

The President-Elect assured citizens that any illegal or irregular decisions made during this period would be nullified once his government takes office.

According to Namalomba, Mutharika’s incoming administration remains firmly committed to serving the best interests of every Malawian, anchoring its governance on integrity, accountability, and the prudent use of public resources.

Mutharika is set to be inaugurated as the 7th President of the Republic of Malawi on Saturday, 4 October 2025. He was declared winner of the September 16 elections after defeating his main rival, outgoing President Lazarus Chakwera.