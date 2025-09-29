Small and medium players in Malawi’s construction sector are set to benefit from a new cement distributor’s financing solution designed to ease access to credit and unlock business growth.

The facility launched by National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc in partnership with Portland Cement Malawi Limited under the theme “Building Malawi Together: A Landmark Partnership for Growth,” aims to give retailers, distributors, and contractors the financial flexibility they need to expand operations and meet rising demand in the industry.

Speaking during the launch, NBM plc Head of Retail Banking Division, Oswin Kasunda, described the development as a milestone that underscores a shared commitment to stimulate growth and development in the sector.

“This is indeed a landmark partnership, and that phrase has been repeated time and again for good reason. It underlines our shared commitment to stimulate growth and development in the construction sector,” said Kasunda.

He explained that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two institutions introduces a credit package tailored for Portland Cement distributors and retailers, including payment guarantees and overdraft limits of up to K100 million without the need for collateral.

Portland Cement Malawi Ltd Chief Executive Officer, Liu Alex Jianguo, said the arrangement will empower distributors and retailers as the company prepares to commission its Balaka Integrated Cement Plant next month, with a capacity of 800,000 tonnes per year.

Distributors welcomed the initiative, with one of Portland Cement’s customers, Bosco Twaibu, expressing optimism that the financing support will allow businesses to expand operations and contribute more to Malawi’s economic growth.

The initiative is expected to help address challenges such as cash flow constraints, distribution inefficiencies, and limited financing options for small and medium enterprises, while also preparing the market for increased supply from Portland Cement’s soon-to-be-commissioned integrated plant in Balaka.