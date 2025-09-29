Independent presidential candidate in the September 16 General Elections, Phunziro Mvula, has called on the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to reconsider its decision to introduce free secondary school education in Malawi.

Mvula argues that while education is a right, the policy may not serve the country well given the current challenges in the sector. He observed that standards of education in Malawi are already on the decline, and the introduction of free secondary schooling could worsen the situation.

“The quality of education is already dwindling. If the government removes the responsibility of fees from parents and guardians, standards may deteriorate even further,” Mvula said.

He stressed that Malawi needs to balance access to education with the need for quality. According to him, the proposed policy risks fueling dependency among citizens instead of encouraging shared responsibility in funding education.

“Dependency syndrome cannot be broken if the government keeps introducing free services, such as secondary education. Parents and communities must take part in supporting their children’s education to ensure sustainability,” he added.

Mvula has therefore urged the DPP to maintain the current system of cost-sharing, where parents contribute to their children’s education through fees. He emphasized that this approach not only helps raise resources for schools but also instills responsibility among families.

During the campaign trail, the DPP leader and Malawi President-Elect, Arthur Peter Mutharika, pledged that if voted back into power, his government would introduce free secondary education across the country so that no child should be denied access to education because of financial hurdles.