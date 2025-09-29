Economic analyst Jimmy Kawaye has advised President-elect Arthur Peter Mutharika to reconsider the proposed appointment of Enock Chihana as Malawi’s second vice president, arguing the move would place an unnecessary burden on the country’s already strained finances.

Kawaye, while acknowledging that the Constitution allows for a second vice presidency, said appointing Chihana, leader of the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), to a full cabinet ministerial post would be a more fiscally responsible alternative.

He noted that while the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-AFORD alliance may have included this appointment in its political agreement, the prevailing economic realities demand prudence over politics.

“Looking at our fiscal muscle and how lean the government is financially, this appointment would be more of a luxury than a necessity,” Kawaye said in an interview. “President Mutharika won convincingly across all regions. The constitutional provision for a second vice president was crafted to address national divisions, divisions which these election results clearly did not reflect.”

Kawaye added that while political alliances must be respected, leadership decisions must also reflect the country’s economic reality.

“This would be more political than practical,” he said. “It’s better to give Chihana a ministerial role where he can contribute meaningfully to governance without placing extra pressure on the public purse.”

The debate has sparked conversation on social media, with many Malawians expressing skepticism over the need for two vice presidents.

Davie Yosefe from Lilongwe noted the appointment was based on an alliance agreement, and should be honoured. However, others questioned the necessity of such a move.

“It’s not necessary to have two vice presidents, one is enough,” said Miliyoni Kambani from Area 25, Lilongwe.

Gerald Tsakulani from Nathenje warned that appeasement politics could undermine government effectiveness: “This decision will affect a lot of things.”

Victor Bandawe from Kamphata echoed the sentiment: “Our economy is struggling, one vice president is enough. We urge the president to appoint a lean cabinet.”

Yamikani Maxwell Nsambuzi from Puteni, Thyolo, stressed the importance of efficiency: “Even with two vice presidents, their work overlaps. Let’s just have one.”

Maxholly Mwale of Area 23, Lilongwe, added: “They need to revisit their alliance agreements and ask if this truly benefits ordinary Malawians.”

Still, some, like Bright Kambuzi from Chinsapo 1, believe the alliance terms should be respected: “Let them do as agreed. Let’s not interfere or disturb their plans.”

As Mutharika prepares to name his cabinet, the debate underscores the tension between political promises and economic pragmatism, a balance his administration may soon be forced to strike.