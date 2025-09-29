The outgoing administration of President Lazarus Chakwera and the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is under growing scrutiny for awarding a wave of contractual appointments in the public sector, including the transfer and promotion of several District Commissioners (DCs).

Malawi24 investigations reveal that some of these officials, empowered by their new contracts, frequently disregarded guidance from state institutions such as the National Intelligence Service (NIS). Others reportedly clashed with the media and blurred the line between administration and politics by appearing at MCP campaign rallies.

Five months before the elections, Malawi24 reported an unusual spate of transfers affecting government officials particularly DCs. Among the most controversial was Rodgers Newa, who was rewarded with a DC contract by President Chakwera, allegedly for bolstering MCP’s political fortunes.

Previously stationed in Nkhata-Bay, Newa was reassigned to Mzimba shortly before the polls. His move sparked unease, with some residents warning him against political bias and recalling his reputation as a staunch MCP loyalist.

Confrontation with the Press

In an interview with Malawi24, Newa grew defensive when questioned about his alleged involvement in partisan activities.

Journalist: Eyewitnesses say you joined the MCP campaign events in Mzimba on August 30. Were you there, and in what capacity?

Newa: “I was present, yes but as a government official. When the President or ministers visit, my office receives them. That day, Minister Mumba donated medical equipment to Euthini Rural Hospital. Chiefs were present too, and I introduced them. Cabinet has not been dissolved, so ministers are still in office, and we attend.”

Journalist: Reports claim you used your official vehicle (registration MG 722AR) to coordinate campaign logistics. Your response?

Newa: “That is my official vehicle. Whether for private or public duties, I’m entitled to use it. Did you say I was coordinating campaign logistics? That’s rubbish!”

Pressed further on political neutrality, Newa dismissed the allegations as “baseless,” insisted that “the laws are very clear, and I follow them,” and concluded: “Let the Secretary to the President and Cabinet discipline me if I have committed any offense.”

The exchange ended tensely, with the journalist reminding Newa: “There are no useless questions in journalism. Emotions will not help you. This was a professional courtesy.”

Governance Concerns

Governance analysts warn that politicized contractual appointments risk undermining the impartiality of Malawi’s civil service. “Once officials know their jobs depend on political patronage rather than merit, they serve party interests over national interests,” one expert told Malawi24.

As former president Peter Mutharika prepares to form the next government, commentators urge him to break the cycle by ending the use of contracts as political rewards. They caution that the practice erodes public trust, weakens institutions, and entrenches loyalty to parties instead of competence.

Civil society groups are also calling for reforms to insulate the civil service from political interference. Recruitment, transfers, and promotions, they argue, should be grounded in merit, transparency, and independence rather than partisan considerations.

“The lesson is clear,” a civil society representative said. “Public service must serve Malawians, not politicians. Contractual appointments only open the door to abuse of power.”