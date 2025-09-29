Regarding her personal life, Jane Ansah has been married for 42 years to Bishop Dr. Joseph Addo Ansah, a respected church leader from Ghana. The couple has raised three children who are based in the UK. Their family includes two daughters, Jane and Faith, with one daughter serving as a pastor and the other as a lawyer. They also have together raised a son named Michael.

In terms of education background, Jane earned her Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the University of Malawi. She also holds a Master’s degree and a PhD in International Human Rights Law from the University of Nottingham in the UK.

With her impeccable acumen, it is not surprising that Jane has exhibited competent leadership skills. She is a former Chair of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), where she played a crucial role in overseeing the controversial presidential election in 2019 that would later be annulled by the court of law.

Furthermore, she is also a former Chair of the National Compensation Tribunal who contributed to matters of justice and compensation in our country.

Internationally, Jane served as the Deputy Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Board on Corruption from 2008 to 2011. During her tenure, she played a crucial role in addressing corruption issues across the continent.

Additionally, she was the Chairperson of AU meetings of Ministers of Justice and Attorneys General from 2010 to 2012, where she facilitated discussions on legal frameworks and justice reforms in African nations.

On gender sensitive issues, Jane is regarded as an inspiration for women, demonstrating that they can excel in leadership roles despite societal challenges. Her achievements serve as a testament to the potential of women in positions of power, encouraging others to pursue their ambitions.

No wonder, throughout her career, Jane has exemplified integrity, particularly during challenging times. When faced with public outcry over the mismanagement of elections, she famously stated, “The truth shall set me free,” showcasing her commitment to transparency and accountability.

Jane hails from a humble background in Njolomole, Ntcheu, and has potentially ascended to the position of Vice President of Malawi, illustrating her remarkable journey and determination.

Jane has demonstrated resilience throughout her career, overcoming challenges and adversity to achieve her goals. She is known to be God-fearing, which reflects her strong moral compass and values.

Despite facing opposition and demonstrations against her, she has shown a capacity for forgiveness, highlighting her maturity and strength of character. As an accomplished professional, she has excelled in her role, earning respect for her impartiality and fairness as a judge.

In addition to her political and legal work, Jane is a renowned pastor at the Citadel Ministry, indicating her commitment to community service and spiritual leadership.

Also on positive note, Jane served as Malawi’s first female Attorney General from 2006 to 2011, marking a significant milestone in the country’s legal history.

She is recognized as the first and only female judge in Malawi to hold a PhD, showcasing her commitment to academic excellence and legal scholarship.

Jane is widely regarded for her strong moral compass and integrity, earning her respect in both legal and community circles.

In her leisure time, Jane enjoys reading the Bible and is known for her passion for preaching, reflecting her deep spiritual commitment.

She has authored works on customary law, inheritance, and women’s rights, contributing to the discourse on legal issues affecting women and marginalized groups in Malawi.

Additionally, she converted her PhD thesis into a book, further disseminating her research and insights to a broader audience.

In conclusion, Jane’s contributions to law and her advocacy for women’s rights have made her a significant figure in Malawi’s history, inspiring many in the legal profession and beyond.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this opinion article are those of the author, Rick Dzida ([email protected]), and do not necessarily reflect those of Malawi24 or its editorial team.