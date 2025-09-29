Bishop Alfred Mateyu Chaima of the Catholic Diocese of Zomba, has urged women from the Catholic Women Association (CWA) in the Diocese to know God, love Him, and serve Him at all times.

Bishop Chaima made these remarks at St. Anthony Thondwe Parish during the celebration of the Feast of Mary, Mother of Jesus Christ, which was organized by the CWA in the Zomba Diocese under the theme:

“Catholic Women on a Pilgrimage of Hope, Following the Life of Mary, Mother of Jesus.”

He said that while celebrating the Feast of Mary, women should also emulate the visible acts that Mary, the mother of Jesus, performed while on earth, such as visiting the needy and engaging in works of mercy.

Bishop Chaima encouraged the women to be true witnesses of Mary and to do good works wherever they live, not just within the church.

In this context, Bishop Chaima also urged members of the CWA to take the lead in encouraging their children in education from primary school all the way to university because the future of this nation lies in the hands of the youth.

“I ask you, women, to know God, love Him, and serve Him visibly and tangibly, just as Mary did,” he said.

In her remarks, the chairperson of the Catholic Women Association in the Catholic Diocese of Zomba, Christina Lakiyoni, thanked Bishop Chaima for the guidance he gave to the women’s association.

Lakiyoni said the Bishop’s message, to know God, to love Him, and to serve Him, was powerful, and that they would strive to engage in acts of mercy as a way of serving God.

The event began with a procession from Thondwe Village Polytechnic to St. Anthony Community Day Secondary School. Nearly 5,000 women from all 20 parishes of the Zomba Diocese participated in the celebration.