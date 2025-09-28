In the rolling hills of Mzimba, northern Malawi, the scars of mining run deep. What was once fertile farmland is now pockmarked with gaping pits. Broken promises linger where prosperity was once imagined. And in village after village, people tell the same story unregulated mining has left behind destruction, not development.

For years, mining was hailed as a gateway to economic opportunity. Foreign companies arrived with heavy machinery, pledging jobs, compensation, and community development. But in the villages of Kaurira, Muchapasulu, and Thoza, those promises have turned into bitter memories.

Abandoned pits, abandoned promises

In Kaurira Village, under Group Village Headman Chanunkha Shaba, children play dangerously close to open pits left behind by companies that vanished without warning.

Seventy-two-year-old Trines Shaba shakes her head in disappointment as she recalls the miners’ departure.

“We tried to talk to these miners. They had agreements with our chiefs, but leaving the pits open is not good. Children and livestock are at risk. They left without notice. We never got jobs, no one benefited, and now the land is destroyed,” she told Malawi24.

In Muchapasulu Village, the community remembers when Chinese firms rolled in with excavators reportedly before proper consultations were held. Villagers say they were promised MWK 15 million in compensation and seedlings to restore degraded land. Years later, neither pledge has been fulfilled.

“The only thing we have as a community is the warehouse they used to store their stones,” one villager remarked wryly.

Thoza Village tells the same tale: farmland lost, environmental damage ignored, and no meaningful development to show for it.

Weak governance, weak oversight

The Mzimba Youth Organization (MYO), a youth-led rights and advocacy group, has taken up the fight on behalf of affected communities. Rev. Moses Nkhana, MYO’s Executive Director and a long-time land rights activist, argues that the crisis stems from a governance vacuum.

“The lack of transparency and accountability has opened the door for exploitation, Communities are left in the dark about who is mining, under what terms, and what obligations these companies have.”Said Nkhana.

Shockingly, M’mbelwa District Council, the very authority tasked with overseeing development in the district, has no database of miners or mining companies operating in its jurisdiction.

Investigations by Malawi24 also found that the District Environmental Office has no records of mining activity. Even the Northern Regional Mining Office, which supervises mining across the region, lacks a comprehensive database.

Instead, the only accessible source of mining data in Malawi is the Director General of the Mining Regulatory Authority in Lilongwe. While technically public, the centralised system is bureaucratic and largely inaccessible to communities bearing the brunt of mining’s consequences.

“This is public information, and it needs to be decentralised and made available to all councils, Why hide such important details? Without access to information, communities cannot protect themselves from environmental damage or hold companies accountable.” Nkhana insisted

A fertile ground for illegal mining

This lack of oversight has created fertile ground for illegal and informal mining, including gold panning and small-scale mineral extraction. With no local monitoring system, it is nearly impossible to track the scale of operations, evaluate their environmental impact, or demand corporate accountability.

For communities, the consequences are already clear unsafe land, polluted water sources, lost farmland, and the erosion of trust in both companies and government.

Voices from the ground

In Thoza Village, community leaders are demanding urgent government intervention.

“The government must step in,” one leader said. “If mining is to benefit Malawians, then companies must respect agreements and restore the land.”

But for now, villagers wait staring at pits where maize once grew, watching their children play near dangerous edges, and wondering if anyone will answer their cries.

A call for accountability

The Mzimba Youth Organization has not only spoken out but also documented these struggles in a new film, produced with support from the Pulitzer Center in the United States. The documentary sheds light on the lived experiences of communities grappling with environmental destruction and government inaction.

“Communities suffering from unregulated mining show us the urgent need for accountability and policies that prioritize people and the environment,” Nkhana said.

Across Mzimba, frustration is growing. Mining has delivered no clinics, no schools, no lasting jobs only broken land and broken promises.

And as the calls for action grow louder, one haunting question remains unanswered:

Who will pay the hidden costs of mining?