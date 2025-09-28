Peter Sambo, a UK-based Malawian artist known as Meta4, is set to bring the highly anticipated REGGAE LAND festival, recognized as the largest reggae festival in the UK-to Malawi.

As he prepares for the major event scheduled for next year in Lilongwe, the capital city, Meta4 has organized a warm-up show in Mzuzu on December 26th at Linde Lounge and Grill. This show will feature performances by Chizmo, Black Missionaries, The Tuff Lion Band, and others.

In a recent telephone interview, Meta4, known for his hit “Tachilowa chaka china” and his transition from gospel music, shared his motivation for organizing the event.

He stated, “Since I rebranded into a reggae artist, I feel like it is a blessing that I relocated to one of the best locations on earth to promote my career and give Malawian reggae artists an opportunity to break into the international reggae heights.”

Meta4 highlighted the importance of holding the festival in Mzuzu, saying, “What better way to begin this great festival than from home?” He believes this festival will be a launchpad for local talent, helping them reach new heights.

The event promises to showcase some of the best reggae performers, ranging from seasoned veterans to emerging artists, ensuring an engaging experience for fans throughout the night.

The festival will bring together different sounds and styles, creating a fun and memorable atmosphere.

Meta4 aims to create an electrifying environment that attracts fans from across Malawi, including Blantyre, Lilongwe, Nkhatabay, and Nkhotakota.

In addition to the confirmed lineup, Meta4 is in discussions with several prominent artists, such as Blasto, Sangie, Komuniq, and Positive Yut. The festival is expected to be a landmark event in the Malawian music scene, celebrating reggae and its vibrant culture.