The People’s Federation for National Peace and Development (PEFENAP) has urged Malawi to build on the lessons from the just-ended elections, saying citizen power, strong institutions, and stakeholder unity were key to ensuring a peaceful and credible process.

In an interview with this publication, PEFENAP Executive Director Edward Chaka said Malawi has held the best election, and he pointed out that the most important takeaway is that power rests with the people, not political parties.

“This has been the most peaceful election ever in Malawi. The best MEC Leadership we have ever embraced as Malawians,” said Chaka. “No political party leaders and their parties are more powerful than Malawians. The power shall remain in the hands of the people, and leaders must stop undermining the right to vote.”

Chaka further stressed that preparation and inclusivity were critical to the peaceful process. He highlighted the Malawi Electoral Commission’s (MEC) effective leadership, stakeholder engagement.

The Executive Director further mentioned the active role of security agencies, civil society, and the media as decisive factors, as well as the judiciary’s timely handling of disputes also contributed to credibility and calm.

He added that reconciliation going forward must be anchored on constitutional values.

“You don’t reconcile with evil!. First, let him not reconcile with DPP Evil Cadets, evil Ministers, evil Political party gurus, he, as the New Head of state, must reconcile with the constitutional laws and practices that fight corruption, violence, and insecurity in the country,” he added.

Chaka urged the President-elect not to tolerate nonsense just soon after being sworn in to the high office of the presidency, saying “if reconciles with looters he is brewing the DPP and its alliances next 2030 NYEKHWE!”

PEFENAP says Malawi’s peaceful polls have set a high standard and the nation must carry forward these lessons: citizen empowerment, strong institutions, stakeholder unity, and uncompromising leadership rooted in the rule of law.