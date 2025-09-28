Ululations, jubilations, and celebrations are now contagious in our country upon the declaration by the Chairperson of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), Annabel Mtalimanja, that Arthur Peter Mutharika (APM) is the victor of the 2025 presidential race.

Unfortunately, the Malawi community has been filled with doubt about APM’s suitability as the president elect of Malawi. Therefore, this article aims to examine the true nature of APM.

Regarding his personal life, Mutharika was married to Christophine, a Catholic from the Caribbean, for 30 years until her death. They had three children together: two daughters, Moyenda and Monique, and a son, Mahopela. After remaining a widower for over 20 years, he married Getrude Maseko in 2014.

In terms of his education profile, he holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of London, which he obtained in 1966. He furthered his education with a Master of Laws (LLM) and a Juris Scientiae Doctor (JSD) from Yale University.

Furthermore, APM has significant experience in leadership, economic management, and has gained international recognition throughout his career. His background in law and governance has contributed to his political career and his role in shaping Malawi’s policies.

Who can doubt APM’s experience that he competently served as the President of Malawi from 2014 to 2020? In terms of experience, he has a distinguished background in law, having held professorships at Washington University in St. Louis and the University of Dar Salaam. Throughout his career, APM has held various ministerial roles, including education and justice, within the Malawian government and has also been involved in several capacities with the United Nations.

In recognition of his contributions to law and leadership, APM has received numerous awards, including honorary doctorates and the title of honorary professor. Notably, he was honored with the Nelson Mandela Leadership Award in 2018, the Medal of Honor in 2016, the African Leadership Award in 2016, and the International Jurist Award in 2008.

Additionally, APM is known for his emphasis on compassion and economic development, famously stating, “be loving people” and advocating for the creation of a vibrant economy that benefits everyone. His leadership and academic contributions have made a significant impact on both national and international levels.

Truth be told, during his first term, APM was noted for achieving single-digit inflation and financing a significant portion of government projects through domestic resources. His administration focused on improving infrastructure development and promoting good governance.

Regarding his character, APM is often described as a leader with a proven leadership and an international expert, with a background in education and advocacy for good governance. He is recognized for his resilience and composure, having been the first Malawian to return to the presidency after losing an election. He is also the second sibling in his family to be elected for a second term, following in the footsteps of his late brother, Bingu wa Mutharika.

In his personal life, Mutharika enjoys intellectual discussions, reading, writing, and football, reflecting a well-rounded personality that values both academic or political pursuits and leisure activities.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this opinion article are those of the author, Rick Dzida ([email protected]), and do not necessarily reflect those of Malawi24 or its editorial team.