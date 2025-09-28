Malawi’s Vice President-elect Justice Jane Ansah has urged Malawians to embrace forgiveness and unity as she prepares to take office.

Speaking during a Holy Communion service on Sunday, Ansah reflected on the challenges her family faced during the unrest that followed the 2019 elections.

“I have forgiven everyone who spoke and acted against me and my family during that time,” she told the congregation.

Malawi’s 2019 presidential elections were nullified by the High Court, sitting as the Constitutional Court, due to widespread irregularities. The Supreme Court of Appeal upheld the decision. At the time, Ansah was serving as Chair of the Malawi Electoral Commission and bore the brunt of the criticism. While the courts dismissed allegations of vote rigging as unproven, they confirmed irregularities in the process, including the use of correction fluid on results sheets.

Following the nullification, a rerun was held. The outgoing president, then leader of the opposition, built an electoral alliance of nearly a dozen political parties that defeated the incumbent president, now President-elect Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika. This development followed the ruling that changed Malawi’s electoral system from first-past-the-post to a 50 percent plus one majority (50+1).

Ansah cautioned against reckless words that can divide families and communities and appealed to Christians to live with integrity. Corruption and dishonesty, she warned, weaken both faith and national progress.

Ansah will serve alongside President-elect Mutharika, who secured 56.8 percent of the vote. Her message of reconciliation suggests that forgiveness and moral leadership will shape her tenure as Vice President.

Mutharika defeated Lazarus Chakwera with a decisive majority of 56.8 percent to 33 percent. Chakwera lost public confidence amid widespread perceptions of impunity, corruption, nepotism, and unfulfilled promises.

His administration was further weakened by scandals, including the controversial arrest of Anti-Corruption Bureau director Martha Chizuma after she raised concerns about a lack of presidential support to pursue cabinet ministers and politically connected individuals accused of corruption.

Chakwera also presided over fraudulent practices that led the United States to bar several cabinet ministers and impose restrictions on Malawians seeking entry to the US. His perceived indecisiveness, failure to dismiss ministers implicated in corruption, and inability to curb hyperinflation deepened public frustration, leaving the country without effective solutions under his leadership.