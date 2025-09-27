Blantyre, Malawi – Alick Aufi, better known as General Lic, a prominent dancehall artist from Blantyre, has recently released a new song titled “Tangowamwera Maheu.” This powerful track critiques the outgoing government administration for ignoring the struggles of Malawians over the past five years. Lic describes this difficult time as a “nightmare,” like a dark cloud hanging over people’s lives, showing the serious economic problems they are facing.

As the song unfolds, Lic addresses the hardships endured by the population. He poignantly states; “We informed them that we had endured sleepless nights at fueling stations.”

“The skyrocketing fertilizer prices had prevented us from having three meals a day, leading to widespread hunger. Even as we struggled with starvation, they ignored our needs and later came asking for our votes.”

This heartfelt message resonates deeply, bringing attention to the plight of many.

In a subsequent interview, Lic further emphasized his position as a patriotic citizen, unaffiliated with any political party. He highlighted the urgent need to tackle pressing issues such as inflation, high unemployment levels, unfulfilled promises, rising living costs, food insecurity, perceived corruption, economic stagnation, and foreign currency scarcity.

“This prompted me to write the song,” he noted, underscoring that change is long overdue and essential for the nation’s progress.

Moreover, Lic expressed heartfelt gratitude to his fans and all Malawians for their overwhelming support in streaming the song “Tangowamwera Maheu” produced by Thom Gizzo across various platforms, including www.malawi-music.com.

He remarked that the reception has been nothing short of remarkable, like a wave of positive energy sweeping through the nation, uniting listeners in a shared call for change.