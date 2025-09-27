Silver Strikers head coach Edson Kadenge Mwafulirwa says their progression to the next round of the CAF Champions League was no stroke of luck, it was all part of the plan.

The Bankers held Mauritian side Elgeco Plus to a goalless draw on Saturday afternoon at Bingu National Stadium, sealing their place in the second round on away goals after last week’s 1-1 result in Mauritius.

“We knew we were playing a strong side with several national team players, so we had to be smart,” Mwafulirwa said after the final whistle. “We aimed to get an away goal, and then come home and manage the game. It worked exactly as planned.”

Despite the lack of goals, the match offered plenty of drama and close calls. Silver Strikers started with intensity, dominating early possession. Elgeco nearly stunned the home crowd in the 7th minute, but goalkeeper George Chikooka pulled off a brilliant save before the rebound was sent over the bar.

Silver responded with attacking pressure of their own, Macdonald Lameck, Andrew Joseph, and Chikondi Kamanga all came close, but the final touch was elusive. Elgeco, to their credit, defended resiliently and posed threats on the counter, forcing Chikooka into several crucial saves.

In the second half, Silver Strikers had two goals ruled out, one for an infringement and another for offside, while Elgeco came agonizingly close to snatching the tie late on, only to be denied by the heroics of Chikooka again.

The tension peaked in the final minutes, but Silver held firm, showing the kind of tactical discipline and mental composure that Mwafulirwa had drilled into them all week.

With the job done, Silver Strikers now turn their focus to Tanzanian giants Young Africans SC (Yanga), who booked their spot by defeating Angola’s Wiliete. It’s a daunting challenge, but for Mwafulirwa and his squad, belief is building, and the plan continues.