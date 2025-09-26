Congratulations continue to pour in for Malawi’s President-elect, Arthur Peter Mutharika, following his victory in the September 16, 2025, General Elections.

The latest message has come from South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, who has extended warm wishes to Mutharika on behalf of the government and people of South Africa.

In a statement released on Friday, President Ramaphosa wished Mutharika success as he prepares to take on what he described as “the weighty responsibility conferred upon him by the people of Malawi.”

He emphasized South Africa’s commitment to working closely with Mutharika’s administration to strengthen bilateral cooperation, deepen bonds of friendship, and advance regional integration to benefit both nations.

Ramaphosa also commended the people of Malawi for their peaceful participation in the elections, saying it reaffirmed their commitment to democratic values and provided a positive example for the region.

The South African leader further expressed appreciation to outgoing President Lazarus Chakwera for his contributions during his tenure, particularly his role in strengthening ties between Lilongwe and Pretoria, as well as his efforts within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to promote peace and unity.

“South Africa eagerly anticipates working with the incoming Government and the people of Malawi to advance our shared aspirations for the well-being of our citizens and the broader African family,” the statement concluded.