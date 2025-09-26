Renowned political analyst George Chaima has praised newly elected President Arthur Peter Mutharika for both the tone and substance of his first address to the nation following his victory in the September 16 elections.

Chaima expressed confidence that the president’s remarks demonstrated a firm commitment to advancing Malawi, particularly in areas that matter most to ordinary citizens.

“I strongly believe President Mutharika will deliver on the promises he has made to Malawians, ensuring quality education, stabilizing the economy, and tackling corruption head-on,” Chaima said in an interview.

In his maiden speech, delivered on Friday afternoon, Mutharika expressed gratitude to Malawians for entrusting him with leadership, commended the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) for managing the polls, and paid tribute to outgoing President Lazarus Chakwera for conceding defeat an act he described as a true demonstration of democratic maturity.

The new president also issued a stern warning to corrupt public officials, urging them to desist from theft and misconduct or face the full force of the law.

Chaima noted that such statements set the right tone for Mutharika’s presidency, fostering hope that Malawi is entering a new chapter of accountability, stability, and growth.