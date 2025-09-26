The Salima First Grade Magistrate’s Court has sentenced a 29-year-old man, Solomoni Mbedza, to 15 months imprisonment with hard labour (IHL) for illegally entering Thuma Forest Reserve, a protected area in Salima District.

According to State Prosecutor Sergeant Agness Chayaka, the offence occurred on September 9, 2025, when reserve rangers, on routine patrol, found Mbedza burning charcoal inside the protected forest where he was immediately arrested.

Mbedza was convicted on four counts: entering the reserve without permission, conveying prohibited weapons, cutting trees, and producing charcoal unlawfully.

Mbedza pleaded guilty to all charges when he appeared before First Grade Magistrate Anthony Banda.

In her submission, Chayaka pushed for a stiffer sentence, stressing that such activities threaten the environment and endanger wildlife habitats.

While pleading for leniency, Mbedza told the court that he was a breadwinner for his family.

Concurring with the State, Magistrate Banda sentenced him to 12 months for entering the protected area without permission, 15 months for conveying prohibited weapons, 15 months for cutting trees, and 15 months for unlawful charcoal production. The sentences will run concurrently, meaning Mbedza will serve 15 months in total.

Police have since warned communities around Thuma Forest Reserve to desist from illegal activities that harm the environment.

The convict hails from Gwilize Village, Traditional Authority Chitekwere in Lilongwe District.