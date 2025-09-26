Airtel Africa Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Airtel Africa plc, has announced an ambitious plan to directly improve the lives of 10 million people across the continent by 2030.

The Foundation’s strategy, unveiled this week, will be delivered through targeted programmes under four key pillars: Financial Empowerment, Education, Environmental Protection, and Digital Inclusion (FEED).

Outlining the vision, Airtel Africa Foundation Chairman Dr. Segun Ogunsanya said the initiative goes beyond charity, aiming to build long-term capacity and resilience across communities.

“Our 2030 vision is a transformed Africa where over 10 million lives are directly improved through our interventions.,” Dr. Ogunsanya said. “We are not just donating resources, we are building a pipeline of talent and fostering innovation to ensure the global digital revolution leaves no African behind. This is a strategic, measurable commitment to unlocking the continent’s demographic dividend.”

To achieve this, the Foundation has rolled out flagship programmes such as Connecting Schools, which provides free connectivity and devices to learning institutions, and the Airtel Africa Fellowship, which offers full undergraduate scholarships in tech and STEM fields, paired with mentorship and internship opportunities.

One of the Foundation’s early milestones is its partnership with UNICEF, which has already connected more than 1,800 schools, benefitted over one million students, and trained over 17,000 teachers in digital education across its 14 markets.

The Foundation also plans to expand its Employee Volunteer Programme, tapping into the expertise and passion of Airtel staff to drive community-based projects. For the 2025/26 financial year, the Foundation has set targets to expand active programmes across all its operating countries, including Nigeria, Zambia, Malawi, Rwanda, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Speaking on the company’s commitment, Airtel Africa Chief Executive Officer Sunil Taldar emphasized that the Foundation’s mission is inseparable from the company’s broader growth agenda.

“We cannot thrive in a place that is not thriving. This understanding is the very reason the Airtel Africa Foundation was born. It is our vehicle to catalyse transformation, by systematically investing in the pillars that underpin a resilient and dynamic society,” Taldar said. “We have remained dedicated to transforming lives both as a business imperative as well as our overarching philosophy. For us, helping to connect the unconnected, banking the unbanked, and enabling businesses and economies to thrive are the three most significant objectives of our business.”

With its FEED strategy now in full swing, Airtel Africa Foundation has positioned itself as a driver of inclusive development across the continent, aiming to ensure that millions more Africans are not left behind in the digital era.