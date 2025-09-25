The newly elected Member of Parliament (MP) for Zomba City South under the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), James Mpunga, has urged party supporters in the area to celebrate the victory of both himself and President Peter Mutharika in a peaceful and calm manner.

Mpunga made these remarks during a series of impromptu public meetings held to express his gratitude to the people for electing him as MP for Zomba City South and for choosing Mutharika as the country’s president.

He appealed to the people to refrain from insulting or fighting each other, now that the DPP has emerged victorious, and expressed confidence that the country will experience improvement moving forward.

Mpunga reassured the people of Zomba City South that he will fulfill the promises he made during his campaign rallies.

“The people of this country were tired of the previous government and suffered greatly over the past five years. Their vote will help bring about positive change,” he said.

He further assured the youths of Zomba City that he will establish vocational training centers and set up a youth fund of 100 million kwacha to support young people in starting their own businesses.

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has officially announced that Mutharika of the DPP has won the presidential election, and Mpunga has also emerged victorious as the Member of Parliament for Zomba City South, having secured a total of 17,594 votes.