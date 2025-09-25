Outgoing President Lazarus Chakwera and his Malawi Congress Party (MCP) have withdrawn their judicial review case challenging the September 16 presidential election results a move political analysts say paves the way for a smooth transfer of power to President-elect Arthur Peter Mutharika.

MCP spokesperson Jessie Kabwila confirmed on Thursday that the decision followed Chakwera’s concession speech delivered after the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) declared Mutharika the winner with 3,035,249 votes against Chakwera’s 1,765,170.

“The case initiated by President Chakwera and the MCP shall be withdrawn because he has conceded defeat in the election,” Kabwila said in an interview.

Earlier this week, MCP had filed an urgent application before the High Court, questioning MEC’s handling of electoral complaints and seeking to block the release of results. Although Judge Howard Pemba dismissed their request for an injunction, he allowed the party to pursue a judicial review.

By withdrawing the case, Chakwera has effectively ended the short-lived legal standoff, signaling his readiness to prioritize national stability over prolonged litigation.

Governance experts say the move is significant for Malawi’s democratic trajectory. Political analyst Ernest Thindwa observed that while concerns about electoral credibility remain, Chakwera’s acceptance of defeat and withdrawal of legal action “sets an example of statesmanship that will ease political tensions and strengthen democratic norms.”

Mutharika, who will soon be sworn in as Malawi’s next president, inherits a nation with heightened expectations for economic recovery and good governance.

Meanwhile, Chakwera’s decision to step aside without prolonging the electoral dispute is being hailed as a stabilizing gesture at a critical moment for the country.