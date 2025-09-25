An independent parliamentarian-elect for Nkhotakota Central, Sylvester Ayuba James, who is also a member of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), has launched a scathing attack on outgoing President Lazarus Chakwera, accusing him of presiding over one of the weakest administrations in the country’s history.

Writing on his Facebook page shortly after President Peter Mutharika was declared victor of the September 16 presidential elections, James said he had “no kind words” for Chakwera, whom he described as indecisive, insulated from objective advice, and driven mainly by the interests of family and close associates.

“Never seen a leader so dumb and indecisive; yet he came at a time when timely decision-making was needed the most,” James wrote. “This guy came to finish MCP. He has left us worse than he found us. He has dented our legacy beyond correction. I will never be able to forgive him.”

The Nkhotakota Central MP-elect further argued that Chakwera’s tenure has eroded the party’s reputation, branding him a leader “without class, ambition or urgency.”

“I have no kind words for Chakwera. Dude was grossly incompetent. He was there just for his family and friends only. His weaknesses are just too numerous to list. He was too weak for a President of any club,” he added.

On Wednesday night, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Annabel Mtalimanja officially declared former President Peter Mutharika the winner of the September 16 elections, securing a commanding 56.8 percent of the votes against outgoing President Chakwera’s 33.0 percent.

The announcement, made at the National Tally Centre in Lilongwe, marked the end of days of anxious waiting for Malawians and confirmed Mutharika’s emphatic return to power.