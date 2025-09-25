President of the Republic of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, has congratulated the President-elect of the Republic of Malawi, Arthur Peter Mutharika, for emerging victorious in the 16th September elections.

Through a Facebook post, Hichilema congratulated both Mutharika and his vice, Jane Ansah, for the victory; “We wish to convey our heartfelt congratulations to Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and Justice Dr. Jane Mayemu Ansah, SC JA (Retired), on their election as President-Elect and Vice President-Elect of the Republic of Malawi, respectively.”

Hichilema: Congratulations APM.

He has also extended his profound commendation to the outgoing president, Lazarus Chakwera for conceding defeat.

“We also extend our commendation to the outgoing President, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and his team for a true demonstration of statesmanship and respect for democratic values,” indicated Hichilema.

Besides, the Zambian president has hailed Malawians for holding a peaceful election, saying the country has set a good example to the African continent.

The Former President Arthur Peter Mutharika was declared the victor of Malawi’s 2025 presidential election by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) on Wednesday evening in Lilongwe. APM secured 56.8 percent of the valid votes, defeating Chakwera, who got 33 percent.

Meanwhile, Mutharika, 85, was known for his short words during campaigns, and he would usually say, “Munandisowa?”-(You missed me right?) ”Mwakhaula?-(You’ve suffered, right?).