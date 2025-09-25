Only a couple of hours prior to the Malawi Electoral Commission’s declaration of the ultimate election outcomes, after tallying votes from 24 out of 36 district councils, Chakwera gave a speech to the nation admitting defeat to his opponent, Peter Mutharika.

Despite the mixed reactions to his admission of loss, numerous Malawians have commended this act for several reasons.

In the first place, through his concession, Chakwera, as a leader, has recognized the credibility of the voting system and the will of the citizens. This display of regard for democracy strengthens the principles of fair competition and the significance of public decision-making.

Additionally, at present, Chakwera’s concession has played a vital role in upholding political stability and avoiding any potential chaos. This indicates to both MCP followers and the general population that he has acknowledged the result, resulting in easing tensions and promoting a smooth transfer of power.

In fact, when a leader gracefully accepts defeat in this manner, it establishes a standard for future elections and promotes a culture of honor and honesty in political rivalries. It shows that losing is an inevitable aspect of democracy and that leaders can prioritize the welfare of the nation above their own aspirations.

I have a clear memory of the previous leader, Kamuzu Banda, who in 1994 accepted defeat to Bakili Muluzi even prior to the formal declaration of the results of the presidential election.

It is therefore not surprising that Chakwera’s acceptance of defeat has had a positive impact in bridging divisions and preventing potential protests. This shows his commitment to promoting unity and cooperation across the nation, rather than exacerbating political differences.

By accepting his defeat, Chakwera has bolstered his trustworthiness and reputation as a leader, both within Malawi and on a global level. He has demonstrated maturity and a dedication to the common good, which will potentially prove advantageous for his future pursuits in politics

Finally, Chakwera, as a leader, has bolstered his supporters’ involvement in the political process by embracing the results and instilling a feeling of optimism and involvement in upcoming elections. He has even made a commitment to pave way for the succession of MCP leadership in future elections.

In conclusion, conceding defeat is a hallmark of a mature political leader who values democracy, stability, and the collective good over personal ambition. It reflects a commitment to the principles of governance and the health of the political system.

As Chakwera leaves his role as president this year, the people of Malawi will continue to appreciate the good and bad aspects of his leadership that impacted the nation. Long live Malawi, long live democracy.

