Geneva – United Nations human rights experts have called for Israel’s suspension from international football, urging FIFA and UEFA to act in response to what they describe as an unfolding genocide in the occupied Palestinian territory.

The experts referred to the recent findings of the United Nations Commission of Inquiry, which concluded that Israel is committing genocide, as well as the International Court of Justice’s interim ruling of 26 January 2024. That ruling underscored that all states are legally obliged to act against genocide.

“The obligations to prevent, not to commit or incite, and to punish genocide are binding on all states at all times, without exception,” the experts said.

They insisted that international sport cannot continue “business as usual” while mass human rights violations are taking place. “Sporting bodies must not turn a blind eye to grave human rights violations, especially when their platforms are used to normalise injustices,” they said.

The experts clarified that sanctions should not apply to individual players. “We are clear that the boycott must be addressed to the State of Israel and not to individual players. National teams representing states that commit massive human rights violations can and should be suspended, as has happened in the past.”

They also reminded FIFA and UEFA of their obligations under international human rights law. “Private international organisations, such as FIFA and UEFA, are bound by international human rights law in accordance with the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights,” they stated.

The experts pointed to ongoing campaigns by civil society groups demanding Israel’s suspension from international football and called on FIFA and UEFA to respond.

“They must not provide aid or assistance that would help maintain the situation created by Israel’s unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory,” the statement said. “FIFA must stop legitimising the situation arising from Israel’s unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”

“There is both a legal and moral imperative to act,” the experts concluded. “Every measure possible must be taken to end the genocide in Gaza now.”